With EPS Growth And More, FirstService (TSE:FSV) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like FirstService (TSE:FSV). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide FirstService with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is FirstService Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that FirstService has managed to grow EPS by 21% per year over three years. So it's not surprising to see the company trades on a very high multiple of (past) earnings.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. FirstService maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 19% to US$4.3b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

TSX:FSV Earnings and Revenue History January 19th 2024

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for FirstService's future EPS 100% free.

Are FirstService Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CA$9.8b company like FirstService. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$137m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is FirstService Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into FirstService's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for FirstService that you need to be mindful of.

Although FirstService certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Canadian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.