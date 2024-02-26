With EPS Growth And More, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Fortinet's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Fortinet's EPS has grown 36% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Fortinet maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$5.3b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Fortinet's future EPS 100% free.

Are Fortinet Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Fortinet shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Lead Independent Director William Neukom bought US$29k worth of shares at an average price of around US$67.40. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Fortinet insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$8.2b. Coming in at 16% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Should You Add Fortinet To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Fortinet's strong EPS growth. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Fortinet (1 is potentially serious!) that we have uncovered.

