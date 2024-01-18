With EPS Growth And More, New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy's Improving Profits

In the last three years New Fortress Energy's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, New Fortress Energy's EPS soared from US$1.34 to US$1.93, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 43%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. New Fortress Energy's EBIT margins have actually improved by 8.6 percentage points in the last year, to reach 40%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 11%. That's not a good look.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for New Fortress Energy's future EPS 100% free.

Story continues

Are New Fortress Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Shareholders in New Fortress Energy will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending US$294k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Timothy Jay who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$169k, paying US$28.62 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that New Fortress Energy insiders own a large chunk of the company. Actually, with 49% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

Does New Fortress Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that New Fortress Energy has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for New Fortress Energy that we have uncovered.

The good news is that New Fortress Energy is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of growth-focused companies in the US with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.