With EPS Growth And More, Fugro (AMS:FUR) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Fugro (AMS:FUR). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Fugro Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Fugro's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Fugro's EPS soared from €0.80 to €1.02, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 27%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Fugro shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.8% to 7.8%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Fugro's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Fugro Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with €444k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. We also note that it was the Chairman of Management Board & CEO, Mark Rembold Heine, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying €123k for shares at about €12.28 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Fugro is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at €35m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.9% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Fugro Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Fugro has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of Fugro.

