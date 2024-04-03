With EPS Growth And More, Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Full Truck Alliance with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Full Truck Alliance's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Full Truck Alliance grew its EPS from CN¥0.38 to CN¥2.07, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Full Truck Alliance shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -2.4% to 12% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Full Truck Alliance.

Are Full Truck Alliance Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Full Truck Alliance has a market capitalisation of US$8.0b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth CN¥804m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Full Truck Alliance Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Full Truck Alliance's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Full Truck Alliance for a spot on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Full Truck Alliance by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

