With EPS Growth And More, Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Genuine Parts' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Genuine Parts has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Genuine Parts' EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$7.76 to US$8.64. That's a 11% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Genuine Parts remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 12% to US$23b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Genuine Parts.

Are Genuine Parts Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Shareholders in Genuine Parts will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending US$628k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Robert Loudermilk who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$304k, paying US$152 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Genuine Parts insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Holding US$65m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because Genuine Parts' CEO, Paul Donahue, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Genuine Parts, the median CEO pay is around US$12m.

The Genuine Parts CEO received US$10m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Genuine Parts To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Genuine Parts is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Genuine Parts that you should be aware of.

