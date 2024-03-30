With EPS Growth And More, GTN (ASX:GTN) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like GTN (ASX:GTN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is GTN Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

GTN has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, GTN's EPS soared from AU$0.015 to AU$0.02, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 35%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for GTN remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 7.2% to AU$181m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are GTN Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for GTN shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. Add in the fact that Alexandra Baker-McLennan, the Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$11k for shares at around AU$0.42 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Does GTN Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that GTN has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. So on this analysis, GTN is probably worth spending some time on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for GTN that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

