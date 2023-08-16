With EPS Growth And More, Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Harte Hanks with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Harte Hanks' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Harte Hanks has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Harte Hanks' EPS shot from US$1.69 to US$3.96, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 134%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While Harte Hanks did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Harte Hanks' future EPS 100% free.

Are Harte Hanks Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Over the last 12 months Harte Hanks insiders spent US$93k more buying shares than they received from selling them. Shareholders who may have questioned insiders selling will find some reassurance in this fact. It is also worth noting that it was company insider Brian Linscott who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$48k, paying US$5.97 per share.

Does Harte Hanks Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Harte Hanks' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Harte Hanks to your watchlist won't go amiss. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Harte Hanks (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Harte Hanks isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

