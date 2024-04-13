With EPS Growth And More, HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in HEICO (NYSE:HEI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is HEICO Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, HEICO has grown EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. HEICO maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 39% to US$3.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of HEICO's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are HEICO Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$24b company like HEICO. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$3.5b. This totals to 15% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Very encouraging.

Should You Add HEICO To Your Watchlist?

One positive for HEICO is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for HEICO that you need to take into consideration.

