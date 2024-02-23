With EPS Growth And More, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from RM0.41 to RM0.49. This amounts to a 19% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has actually recorded a dip in revenue. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM304m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 68% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM207m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

