With EPS Growth And More, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 54%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 11% to 14%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM237m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 68%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM161m at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

