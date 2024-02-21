With EPS Growth And More, Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Hup Seng Industries Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Hup Seng Industries Berhad's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Outstandingly, Hup Seng Industries Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.033 to RM0.056, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 73%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Hup Seng Industries Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 10% to 17%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Hup Seng Industries Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Hup Seng Industries Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have RM70m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 10% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Hup Seng Industries Berhad with market caps under RM960m is about RM495k.

The Hup Seng Industries Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM96k in the year to December 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Hup Seng Industries Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Hup Seng Industries Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Hup Seng Industries Berhad certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hup Seng Industries Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Malaysian companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

