With EPS Growth And More, Informa (LON:INF) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Informa (LON:INF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Informa with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Informa's Improving Profits

Informa has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, Informa's EPS grew from UK£0.12 to UK£0.25, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 115% year-on-year growth like that. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Informa is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.2 percentage points to 15%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Informa Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Informa top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the real excitement comes from the UK£150k that Group Chief Executive & Executive Director Stephen Carter spent buying shares (at an average price of about UK£6.64). It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Informa bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at UK£19m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Informa To Your Watchlist?

Informa's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Informa deserves timely attention. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Informa is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

