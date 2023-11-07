With EPS Growth And More, IOI Properties Group Berhad (KLSE:IOIPG) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like IOI Properties Group Berhad (KLSE:IOIPG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide IOI Properties Group Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is IOI Properties Group Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. IOI Properties Group Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While revenue is looking a bit flat, the good news is EBIT margins improved by 13.4 percentage points to 49%, in the last twelve months. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are IOI Properties Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that IOI Properties Group Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at RM473m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between RM4.6b and RM15b, like IOI Properties Group Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM2.6m.

IOI Properties Group Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM23k in the year to June 2023. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is IOI Properties Group Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

IOI Properties Group Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. IOI Properties Group Berhad is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for IOI Properties Group Berhad (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Although IOI Properties Group Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

