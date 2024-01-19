With EPS Growth And More, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's EPS soared from RM0.15 to RM0.19, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 28%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 2.6% to RM895m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM1.0b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM59m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 5.8% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

While opting for stocks without growing earnings and absent insider buying can yield results, for investors valuing these key metrics, here is a carefully selected list of companies in MY with promising growth potential and insider confidence.

