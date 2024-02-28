With EPS Growth And More, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. It's good to see that Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's EPS has grown from RM0.56 to RM0.67 over twelve months. That's a 19% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 8.5% to 22%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 25%. That falls short of ideal.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 36% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM758m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

