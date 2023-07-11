With EPS Growth And More, Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Kelsian Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Kelsian Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Kelsian Group's EPS skyrocketed from AU$0.12 to AU$0.17, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 35%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Kelsian Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.1% to AU$1.4b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Kelsian Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth AU$5.0m) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling AU$11m in just one year. This bodes well for Kelsian Group as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. We also note that it was the Non-Executive Director, Neil Smith, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$4.0m for shares at about AU$5.55 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Kelsian Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth AU$408m. This totals to 20% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Very encouraging.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because Kelsian Group's CEO, Clinton Feuerherdt, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations between AU$1.5b and AU$4.8b, like Kelsian Group, the median CEO pay is around AU$2.5m.

Kelsian Group offered total compensation worth AU$2.1m to its CEO in the year to June 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Kelsian Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Kelsian Group's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Kelsian Group you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

