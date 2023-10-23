With EPS Growth And More, LHT Holdings (SGX:BEI) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like LHT Holdings (SGX:BEI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide LHT Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

LHT Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, LHT Holdings has grown EPS by 10% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While LHT Holdings may have maintained EBIT margins over the last year, revenue has fallen. This does not bode too well for short term growth prospects and so understanding the reasons for these results is of great importance.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

LHT Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$42m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are LHT Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that LHT Holdings insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 57% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at S$24m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does LHT Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for LHT Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for LHT Holdings that we have uncovered.

