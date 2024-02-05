With EPS Growth And More, Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Lincoln Electric Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Lincoln Electric Holdings has grown EPS by 37% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Lincoln Electric Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$4.1b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Lincoln Electric Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Lincoln Electric Holdings has a market capitalisation of US$13b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. With a whopping US$78m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Lincoln Electric Holdings, the median CEO pay is around US$12m.

The CEO of Lincoln Electric Holdings only received US$3.4m in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Lincoln Electric Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Lincoln Electric Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Lincoln Electric Holdings is worth keeping an eye on. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Lincoln Electric Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

