With EPS Growth And More, M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for M&T Bank

How Fast Is M&T Bank Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years M&T Bank grew its EPS by 17% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of M&T Bank's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. M&T Bank maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 17% to US$9.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for M&T Bank's future EPS 100% free.

Are M&T Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The US$929k worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the US$1.8m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. We find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about M&T Bank'sfuture. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior EVP & Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$121 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that M&T Bank insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$119m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.5% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Ren Jones, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to M&T Bank, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

M&T Bank offered total compensation worth US$8.8m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does M&T Bank Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, M&T Bank is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Now, you could try to make up your mind on M&T Bank by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

