With EPS Growth And More, Malayan Flour Mills Berhad (KLSE:MFLOUR) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Malayan Flour Mills Berhad (KLSE:MFLOUR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Malayan Flour Mills Berhad has grown EPS by 55% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the one hand, Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Malayan Flour Mills Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM644m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Malayan Flour Mills Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold RM142m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 22% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Malayan Flour Mills Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Malayan Flour Mills Berhad (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

