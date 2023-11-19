With EPS Growth And More, Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE:MEC) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE:MEC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Mayville Engineering Company Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Mayville Engineering Company's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, Mayville Engineering Company's EPS grew from US$0.14 to US$0.39, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 190%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Mayville Engineering Company remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 8.5% to US$568m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Mayville Engineering Company Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

With strong conviction, Mayville Engineering Company insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Steven Fisher, paid US$62k to buy shares at an average price of US$12.45. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Mayville Engineering Company bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$15m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 5.6% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Mayville Engineering Company Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Mayville Engineering Company's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Mayville Engineering Company belongs near the top of your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mayville Engineering Company (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

