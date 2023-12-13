With EPS Growth And More, Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad (KLSE:MBL) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad (KLSE:MBL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad has grown EPS by 49% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad's EBIT margins are flat but, worryingly, its revenue is actually down. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM101m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad, with market caps under RM937m is around RM496k.

Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM49k in the year to December 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. With increasing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

