With EPS Growth And More, National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide National Australia Bank with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

National Australia Bank's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years National Australia Bank grew its EPS by 15% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that National Australia Bank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note National Australia Bank achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to AU$20b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are National Australia Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since National Australia Bank has a market capitalisation of AU$81b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold AU$27m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.03%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add National Australia Bank To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of National Australia Bank is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for National Australia Bank (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

