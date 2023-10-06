With EPS Growth And More, OFX Group (ASX:OFX) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like OFX Group (ASX:OFX). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

OFX Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years OFX Group grew its EPS by 16% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While OFX Group did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are OFX Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that OFX Group insiders spent AU$109k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was CEO, MD & Executive Director John Malcolm who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$99k, paying AU$2.31 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for OFX Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$37m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 8.9% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does OFX Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of OFX Group is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Now, you could try to make up your mind on OFX Group by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

