With EPS Growth And More, Oriental Interest Berhad (KLSE:OIB) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Oriental Interest Berhad (KLSE:OIB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Oriental Interest Berhad Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Oriental Interest Berhad managed to grow EPS by 4.0% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Oriental Interest Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 35% to RM484m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Oriental Interest Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM539m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Oriental Interest Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Oriental Interest Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold RM61m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 11% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Oriental Interest Berhad, with market caps under RM930m is around RM495k.

Oriental Interest Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM54k in the year to August 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Oriental Interest Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Oriental Interest Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Oriental Interest Berhad, but the fun does not stop there. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Oriental Interest Berhad you should know about.

Although Oriental Interest Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

