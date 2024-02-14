With EPS Growth And More, Pansar Berhad (KLSE:PANSAR) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Pansar Berhad (KLSE:PANSAR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Pansar Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Pansar Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Pansar Berhad grew its EPS from RM0.0086 to RM0.039, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Pansar Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 37% to RM994m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Pansar Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM303m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Pansar Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Pansar Berhad, with market caps under RM957m is around RM501k.

The CEO of Pansar Berhad was paid just RM4.5k in total compensation for the year ending March 2023. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Pansar Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Pansar Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So Pansar Berhad looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pansar Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

