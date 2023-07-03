With EPS Growth And More, Park & Bellheimer (FRA:PKB) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Park & Bellheimer (FRA:PKB). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Park & Bellheimer Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, Park & Bellheimer has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 57%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Park & Bellheimer's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Park & Bellheimer shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.2% to 10.0%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Park & Bellheimer is no giant, with a market capitalisation of €9.5m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Park & Bellheimer Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Park & Bellheimer will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 81% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. Valued at only €9.5m Park & Bellheimer is really small for a listed company. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to €7.7m. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Is Park & Bellheimer Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Park & Bellheimer's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Park & Bellheimer for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Park & Bellheimer (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

