With EPS Growth And More, PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide PHX Energy Services with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

PHX Energy Services' Improving Profits

PHX Energy Services has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, PHX Energy Services' EPS shot from CA$0.68 to CA$1.82, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 167%. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. PHX Energy Services shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.0% to 11%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

TSX:PHX Earnings and Revenue History December 29th 2023

Are PHX Energy Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that PHX Energy Services insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at CA$63m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 16% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is PHX Energy Services Worth Keeping An Eye On?

PHX Energy Services' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, PHX Energy Services is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for PHX Energy Services (2 are a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Canadian companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

