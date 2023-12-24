With EPS Growth And More, Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Plumas Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Plumas Bancorp has grown EPS by 23% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Plumas Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Plumas Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 20% to US$77m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Plumas Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$264m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Plumas Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Plumas Bancorp shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$21m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 7.8% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Plumas Bancorp with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.5m.

Plumas Bancorp's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$855k in the year leading up to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Plumas Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Plumas Bancorp's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that Plumas Bancorp has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Plumas Bancorp that you should be aware of.

