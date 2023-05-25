With EPS Growth And More, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 43%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 43% to RM16b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad has a market capitalisation of RM39b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth RM9.7b. Coming in at 25% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Very encouraging.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between RM18b and RM55b, like Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM4.7m.

The Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad CEO received RM2.6m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Although Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

