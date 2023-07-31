With EPS Growth And More, PWR Holdings (ASX:PWH) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like PWR Holdings (ASX:PWH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide PWR Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

PWR Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. PWR Holdings managed to grow EPS by 13% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for PWR Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 24% to AU$108m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are PWR Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did PWR Holdings insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$110k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Director, Roland Dane, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$100k for shares at about AU$9.98 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that PWR Holdings insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Holding AU$120m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. At 13% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because PWR Holdings' CEO, Kees Weel, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to PWR Holdings, with market caps between AU$301m and AU$1.2b, is around AU$1.2m.

The PWR Holdings CEO received AU$806k in compensation for the year ending June 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is PWR Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of PWR Holdings is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Now, you could try to make up your mind on PWR Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

