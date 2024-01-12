With EPS Growth And More, RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is RBC Bearings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, RBC Bearings has grown EPS by 9.6% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. RBC Bearings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 19% to 22%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are RBC Bearings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since RBC Bearings has a market capitalisation of US$7.9b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$144m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is RBC Bearings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, RBC Bearings is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for RBC Bearings that you should be aware of before investing here.

