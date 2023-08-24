With EPS Growth And More, RTX (NYSE:RTX) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like RTX (NYSE:RTX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide RTX with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is RTX Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, RTX has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. RTX's EPS skyrocketed from US$3.02 to US$3.83, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 27%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. RTX maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.1% to US$71b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are RTX Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$125b company like RTX. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$125m. We note that this amounts to 0.1% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of RTX but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Should You Add RTX To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, RTX's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with RTX (including 1 which is potentially serious).

Although RTX certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

