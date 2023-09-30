With EPS Growth And More, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Schlumberger's Improving Profits

Schlumberger has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Schlumberger's EPS soared from US$1.86 to US$2.76, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 48%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Schlumberger is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.8 percentage points to 16%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Schlumberger Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Schlumberger has a market capitalisation of US$87b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$190m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.2% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Is Schlumberger Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Schlumberger's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Schlumberger's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Schlumberger that you should be aware of.

