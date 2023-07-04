With EPS Growth And More, Solid Automotive Berhad (KLSE:SOLID) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Solid Automotive Berhad (KLSE:SOLID). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Solid Automotive Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Solid Automotive Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 56%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Solid Automotive Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 16% to RM347m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Solid Automotive Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM99m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Solid Automotive Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Solid Automotive Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 69% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. Valued at only RM99m Solid Automotive Berhad is really small for a listed company. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have RM68m worth of stock. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Should You Add Solid Automotive Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Solid Automotive Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Solid Automotive Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Solid Automotive Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

