With EPS Growth And More, Swissquote Group Holding (VTX:SQN) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Swissquote Group Holding (VTX:SQN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Swissquote Group Holding's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Swissquote Group Holding's EPS has grown 37% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Swissquote Group Holding's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for Swissquote Group Holding remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to CHF494m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Swissquote Group Holding's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Swissquote Group Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Swissquote Group Holding followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth CHF769m. That equates to 23% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Swissquote Group Holding, with market caps between CHF1.7b and CHF5.5b, is around CHF1.6m.

Swissquote Group Holding's CEO took home a total compensation package worth CHF834k in the year leading up to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Swissquote Group Holding To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Swissquote Group Holding's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Swissquote Group Holding is worth keeping an eye on. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Swissquote Group Holding by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

