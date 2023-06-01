With EPS Growth And More, Talanx (ETR:TLX) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Talanx (ETR:TLX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Talanx Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Talanx managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that, last year, Talanx's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that Talanx is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.1 percentage points to 8.0%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Talanx Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. For companies with market capitalisations over €7.5b, like Talanx, the median CEO pay is around €4.5m.

The Talanx CEO received €3.2m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Talanx To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Talanx is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add to this, the modest CEO compensation should tell investors that the directors have an active interest in delivering the best for shareholders. All things considered, Talanx is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Talanx by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

