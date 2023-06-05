With EPS Growth And More, New Toyo International Holdings (SGX:N08) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in New Toyo International Holdings (SGX:N08). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is New Toyo International Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, New Toyo International Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that New Toyo International Holdings' EPS has grown from S$0.018 to S$0.023 over twelve months. This amounts to a 23% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. New Toyo International Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 22% to S$286m. That's progress.

New Toyo International Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$92m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are New Toyo International Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that New Toyo International Holdings insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Actually, with 49% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at S$46m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does New Toyo International Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of New Toyo International Holdings is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for New Toyo International Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

