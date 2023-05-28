With EPS Growth And More, TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide TransDigm Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is TransDigm Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, TransDigm Group has grown EPS by 11% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that TransDigm Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 43%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are TransDigm Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$44b company like TransDigm Group. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$196m. We note that this amounts to 0.4% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of TransDigm Group but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Does TransDigm Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for TransDigm Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for TransDigm Group that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

