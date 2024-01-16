With EPS Growth And More, TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

TRC Synergy Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, TRC Synergy Berhad has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 48%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. TRC Synergy Berhad's EBIT margins have actually improved by 4.3 percentage points in the last year, to reach 6.0%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 4.7%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

KLSE:TRC Earnings and Revenue History January 16th 2024

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past.

Are TRC Synergy Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that TRC Synergy Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 45% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM96m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to TRC Synergy Berhad, with market caps under RM932m is around RM493k.

TRC Synergy Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM134k in the year to December 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does TRC Synergy Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

TRC Synergy Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. TRC Synergy Berhad certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with TRC Synergy Berhad (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

Although TRC Synergy Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

