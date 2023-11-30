With EPS Growth And More, Turners Automotive Group (NZSE:TRA) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Turners Automotive Group (NZSE:TRA). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Turners Automotive Group grew its EPS by 12% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Turners Automotive Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Turners Automotive Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to NZ$418m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Story continues

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Turners Automotive Group's future EPS 100% free.

Are Turners Automotive Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Turners Automotive Group in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Alistair Petrie, the Non-Executive Director of the company, paid NZ$49k for shares at around NZ$3.25 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Turners Automotive Group.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Turners Automotive Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at NZ$67m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 16% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add Turners Automotive Group To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Turners Automotive Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Turners Automotive Group (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

The good news is that Turners Automotive Group is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.