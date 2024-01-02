With EPS Growth And More, UMediC Group Berhad (KLSE:UMC) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like UMediC Group Berhad (KLSE:UMC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide UMediC Group Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is UMediC Group Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that UMediC Group Berhad has grown EPS by 49% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that UMediC Group Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.9 percentage points to 24%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

KLSE:UMC Earnings and Revenue History January 2nd 2024

Are UMediC Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. UMediC Group Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have RM63m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 24% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like UMediC Group Berhad with market caps under RM918m is about RM488k.

UMediC Group Berhad's CEO took home a total compensation package worth RM363k in the year leading up to July 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does UMediC Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

UMediC Group Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. UMediC Group Berhad certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for UMediC Group Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Malaysian companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

