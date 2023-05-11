With EPS Growth And More, UMS Holdings (SGX:558) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in UMS Holdings (SGX:558). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

UMS Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. UMS Holdings' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 37%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. UMS Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to S$368m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for UMS Holdings.

Are UMS Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

UMS Holdings top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But more importantly, Group Financial Controller Meng Chong Loh spent S$82k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of S$1.09. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for UMS Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. With a whopping S$115m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 18% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

Does UMS Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

UMS Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe UMS Holdings deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for UMS Holdings you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

