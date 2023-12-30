With EPS Growth And More, United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like United Rentals (NYSE:URI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is United Rentals Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that United Rentals has grown EPS by 40% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. United Rentals maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 25% to US$14b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of United Rentals' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are United Rentals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since United Rentals has a market capitalisation of US$39b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$168m. We note that this amounts to 0.4% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of United Rentals but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Is United Rentals Worth Keeping An Eye On?

United Rentals' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering United Rentals for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for United Rentals that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

