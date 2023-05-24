With EPS Growth And More, Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Vertex Resource Group's Improving Profits

Vertex Resource Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, Vertex Resource Group's EPS grew from CA$0.016 to CA$0.033, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 101% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Vertex Resource Group shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 3.9% to 6.1% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Vertex Resource Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CA$46m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Vertex Resource Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Shareholders in Vertex Resource Group will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending CA$667k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was President Terry Stephenson who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$400k, paying CA$0.37 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Vertex Resource Group insiders own a large chunk of the company. Actually, with 36% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Of course, Vertex Resource Group is a very small company, with a market cap of only CA$46m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have CA$17m worth of stock. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Should You Add Vertex Resource Group To Your Watchlist?

Vertex Resource Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Vertex Resource Group deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Vertex Resource Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

