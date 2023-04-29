With EPS Growth And More, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Vertiv Holdings Co Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Vertiv Holdings Co has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that Vertiv Holdings Co's EPS has grown from US$0.27 to US$0.31 over twelve months. This amounts to a 17% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Vertiv Holdings Co shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 3.8% to 6.9% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past.

Are Vertiv Holdings Co Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Vertiv Holdings Co is that one insider has illustrated their belief in the company's future with a huge purchase of shares in the last 12 months. In other words, the Director, Joseph DeAngelo, acquired US$1.0m worth of shares over the previous 12 months at an average price of around US$13.99. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Vertiv Holdings Co bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$188m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Vertiv Holdings Co Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Vertiv Holdings Co is a growing business, which is encouraging. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Vertiv Holdings Co.

