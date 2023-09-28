With EPS Growth And More, Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Webster Financial with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Webster Financial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Webster Financial's EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Webster Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Webster Financial achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 65% to US$2.5b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Webster Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Webster Financial, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$76m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Webster Financial Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Webster Financial's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Webster Financial's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Webster Financial by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

