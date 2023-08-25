With EPS Growth And More, Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Whitehaven Coal's Improving Profits

In the last three years Whitehaven Coal's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Whitehaven Coal's EPS skyrocketed from AU$1.98 to AU$3.19, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 61%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Whitehaven Coal shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 57% to 62%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Whitehaven Coal Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Whitehaven Coal shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping AU$99m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Whitehaven Coal Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Whitehaven Coal's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Whitehaven Coal's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Whitehaven Coal (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

