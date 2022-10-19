EPS Market In US to grow by USD 163.25 Mn, Growth of the E-commerce sector due to the high penetration of the Internet and smartphones to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the EPS market in the US, operating under the Consumer Discretionary market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 163.25 million during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
EPS Market in US Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, 100% of the market originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the building and construction category led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
Application
Type
Major EPS Market Vendors in the US
The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
EPS Market In US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.39%
Market growth 2022-2026
$163.25 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.63
Regional analysis
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alpek SAB de CV, Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, BEWI ASA, Dart Container Corp., Epsilyte LLC , Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corp., Koch Industries Inc., LG Chem Ltd., NexKemia Petrochemicals Inc., RAPAC, RTP Co., SABIC, Styropek Mexico S.A. de C.V., and TotalEnergies SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 White - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Grey and silver - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alpek SAB de CV
10.4 Atlas Roofing Corp.
10.5 BASF SE
10.6 Epsilyte LLC
10.7 Koch Industries Inc.
10.8 LG Chem Ltd.
10.9 NexKemia Petrochemicals Inc.
10.10 RAPAC
10.11 SABIC
10.12 TotalEnergies SE
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
EPS is a white foam plastic material that is produced from solid beads of polystyrene. Its main applications include packaging, insulation, and others.
