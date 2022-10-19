EPS Market In US to grow by USD 163.25 Mn, Growth of the E-commerce sector due to the high penetration of the Internet and smartphones to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the EPS market in the US, operating under the Consumer Discretionary market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 163.25 million during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled EPS Market in US 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

EPS Market in US Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 100% of the market originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the building and construction category led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Application

Type

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Major EPS Market Vendors in the US

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alpek SAB de CV: The company conducts research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, and sale of innovative medicines and therapies to allocate resources and assess business performance on a global basis in order to achieve established long-term strategic goals.

Atlas Roofing Corp.: The company offers baclofen, carisoprodol and chlorzoxazone5 as muscle relaxants drugs for the treatment of Krabbe disease.

BEWI ASA: The company offers Lamictal tablets and Voltarenfor as muscle relaxants for Krabbe disease treatment.

Dart Container Corp.: The company offers Flexeril as a muscle relaxant for Krabbe disease treatment.

EPSilyte LLC: The company has two business units, namely Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Novartis Oncology.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the motorcycle instrument cluster market segmentation by type (hybrid, digital, and analog) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

E-Axle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the e-axle market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

EPS Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.39% Market growth 2022-2026 $163.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.63 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpek SAB de CV, Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, BEWI ASA, Dart Container Corp., Epsilyte LLC , Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corp., Koch Industries Inc., LG Chem Ltd., NexKemia Petrochemicals Inc., RAPAC, RTP Co., SABIC, Styropek Mexico S.A. de C.V., and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 White - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Grey and silver - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alpek SAB de CV

10.4 Atlas Roofing Corp.

10.5 BASF SE

10.6 Epsilyte LLC

10.7 Koch Industries Inc.

10.8 LG Chem Ltd.

10.9 NexKemia Petrochemicals Inc.

10.10 RAPAC

10.11 SABIC

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

EPS is a white foam plastic material that is produced from solid beads of polystyrene. Its main applications include packaging, insulation, and others.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

EPS Market in US 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eps-market-in-us-to-grow-by-usd-163-25-mn-growth-of-the-e-commerce-sector-due-to-the-high-penetration-of-the-internet-and-smartphones-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301652457.html

SOURCE Technavio